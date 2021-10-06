Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 10.39 million Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $3.95 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.87B. AUY’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.49% off its 52-week high of $6.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the last value was 3.29% up since then. When we look at Yamana Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.98 million.

Analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AUY as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.02 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.82%, with the 5-day performance at -2.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is -10.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yamana Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.22% over the past 6 months, a -3.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yamana Gold Inc. will rise 166.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $431.81 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yamana Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $480.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $403.5 million and $428.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Yamana Gold Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.04% per year.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 04. The 3.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.92 per year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares while 50.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.50%. There are 50.32% institutions holding the Yamana Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 112.81 million AUY shares worth $476.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 29.38 million shares worth $123.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. With 49.91 million shares estimated at $210.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held about 5.05% of the shares, roughly 48.77 million shares worth around $205.83 million.