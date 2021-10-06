Why Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 8.16 million Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.89 changing hands around $0.14 or 1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $420.42M. SNII’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.06% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.62, which suggests the last value was 2.73% up since then. When we look at Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.23K.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) trade information

Instantly SNII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.92 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

SNII Dividends

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. shares while 45.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.46%. There are 45.46% institutions holding the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. stock share, with Sculptor Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million SNII shares worth $7.77 million.

UBS O’Connor LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.03% or 0.7 million shares worth $6.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and Franklin K2 Long Short Credit Fd. With 8105.0 shares estimated at $79104.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Long Short Credit Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2379.0 shares worth around $23219.0.