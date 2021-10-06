Why Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.13M. SLGG’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.42% off its 52-week high of $11.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 46.38% up since then. When we look at Super League Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.60K.

Analysts gave the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLGG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Super League Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Instantly SLGG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.33 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.42%, with the 5-day performance at -2.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is -26.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLGG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Super League Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.62% over the past 6 months, a 51.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Super League Gaming Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 323.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.96 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Super League Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $690k and $779k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 329.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 400.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Super League Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 57.80%.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of Super League Gaming Inc. shares while 21.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.55%. There are 21.96% institutions holding the Super League Gaming Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million SLGG shares worth $6.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 0.79 million shares worth $5.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $3.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.89 million.