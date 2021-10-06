Why Should You Invest In Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)?

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.84 changed hands at -$2.78 or -14.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.10B. MANU’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.87% off its 52-week high of $20.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.28, which suggests the last value was 21.14% up since then. When we look at Manchester United plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.68K.

Analysts gave the Manchester United plc (MANU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MANU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Manchester United plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$15.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Instantly MANU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.08 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -14.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.20%, with the 5-day performance at -0.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is 13.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MANU’s forecast low is $13.09 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.99% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Manchester United plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.06% over the past 6 months, a -40.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Manchester United plc will rise 30.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.63 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Manchester United plc earnings to increase by 5.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.43% per year.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 25. The 0.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.01 per year.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.59% of Manchester United plc shares while 91.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.22%. There are 91.62% institutions holding the Manchester United plc stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 29.97% of the shares, roughly 12.95 million MANU shares worth $203.91 million.

Lindsell Train Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 26.66% or 11.53 million shares worth $181.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Baron Partners Fund and Baron Growth Fund. With 5.78 million shares estimated at $90.95 million under it, the former controlled 13.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 9.72% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $66.11 million.