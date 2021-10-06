Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 5.78 million Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.79 changed hands at -$0.4 or -1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.95B. VNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.05% off its 52-week high of $40.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.64, which suggests the last value was 59.09% up since then. When we look at Veoneer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended VNE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veoneer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Instantly VNE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.30 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.03%, with the 5-day performance at 4.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is 0.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.51, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNE’s forecast low is $24.00 with $60.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veoneer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.25% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veoneer Inc. will rise 32.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $428.11 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Veoneer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $502.46 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Veoneer Inc. earnings to increase by 0.70%.

VNE Dividends

Veoneer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 21 and October 25.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Veoneer Inc. shares while 63.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.76%. There are 63.47% institutions holding the Veoneer Inc. stock share, with Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 8.02 million VNE shares worth $196.42 million.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.91% or 5.5 million shares worth $134.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $32.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $11.85 million.