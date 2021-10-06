Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.05 changed hands at -$0.96 or -6.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.84B. VEDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.67% off its 52-week high of $18.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.92, which suggests the last value was 67.31% up since then. When we look at Vedanta Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.85K.

Analysts gave the Vedanta Limited (VEDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VEDL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Vedanta Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) trade information

Instantly VEDL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.16 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.35%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is -5.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VEDL’s forecast low is $13.32 with $21.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Vedanta Limited earnings to increase by 283.10%.

VEDL Dividends

Vedanta Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 4.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.69 per year.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Vedanta Limited shares while 4.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.12%. There are 4.01% institutions holding the Vedanta Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million VEDL shares worth $73.27 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 3.48 million shares worth $43.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF. With 4.56 million shares estimated at $67.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $11.47 million.