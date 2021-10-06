Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.97 million Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $17.10 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. TGP’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $17.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.12, which suggests the last value was 40.82% up since then. When we look at Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 471.01K.

Analysts gave the Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TGP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) trade information

Instantly TGP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.24 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.21%, with the 5-day performance at 10.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) is 5.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGP’s forecast low is $14.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teekay LNG Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.17% over the past 6 months, a -4.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $141.39 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $145.71 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -54.30%.

TGP Dividends

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15. The 6.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.15. It is important to note, however, that the 6.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.14 per year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.35% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares while 30.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.50%. There are 30.21% institutions holding the Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 7.02 million TGP shares worth $101.02 million.

Beach Investment Counsel, Inc./PA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 2.31 million shares worth $33.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. With 2.62 million shares estimated at $40.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $24.27 million.