Stock Performance Of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.11 million Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.42 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.11B. ELAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.64% off its 52-week high of $37.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.72, which suggests the last value was 17.58% up since then. When we look at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Analysts gave the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ELAN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.63 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.79%, with the 5-day performance at -1.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is -5.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELAN’s forecast low is $29.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.82% over the past 6 months, a 114.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $889.6 million and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated earnings to decrease by -792.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.20% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares while 101.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.43%. There are 101.97% institutions holding the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.91% of the shares, roughly 42.15 million ELAN shares worth $1.24 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 41.77 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.03 million shares estimated at $413.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 13.29 million shares worth around $391.43 million.