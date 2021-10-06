Stock Performance And Forecast For Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

In the latest trading session, 3.28 million Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.72 changed hands at -$1.36 or -8.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.26B. TAK’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.67% off its 52-week high of $19.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.30, which suggests the last value was -3.94% down since then. When we look at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TAK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Instantly TAK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.55 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.65%, with the 5-day performance at -3.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is -5.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAK’s forecast low is $16.59 with $31.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.27% over the past 6 months, a -24.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $7.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $793.6 million and $7.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings to increase by 745.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.58% per year.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 5.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 5.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.98 per year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares while 3.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.49%. There are 3.49% institutions holding the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 18.72 million TAK shares worth $341.78 million.

Glenview Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 16.1 million shares worth $294.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. With 15.94 million shares estimated at $272.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $46.04 million.