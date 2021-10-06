Should You Invest In Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 5.6 million Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $4.06 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99B. GNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.24% off its 52-week high of $4.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 36.95% up since then. When we look at Genworth Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Analysts gave the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GNW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.11 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 4.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.41%, with the 5-day performance at 7.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 11.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -62.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 38.42% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genworth Financial Inc. will fall -75.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.42 billion and $2.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Genworth Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 59.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares while 69.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.54%. There are 69.79% institutions holding the Genworth Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.18% of the shares, roughly 56.63 million GNW shares worth $214.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 45.23 million shares worth $170.96 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 14.27 million shares estimated at $53.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 13.75 million shares worth around $45.66 million.