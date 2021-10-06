Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.10 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.09B. HOOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.9% off its 52-week high of $85.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.25, which suggests the last value was 21.02% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.38 million.

Analysts gave the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HOOD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.37.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.13 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -3.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $35.00 with $84.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $423.93 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $477.58 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 102.70%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 18.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.54% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 36.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.01%. There are 36.99% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF the top institutional holder. As of Aug 30, 2021, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million HOOD shares worth $212.48 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 0.93 million shares worth $41.09 million as of Aug 30, 2021.