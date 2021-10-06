Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM).

In the last trading session, 4.0 million Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s per share price at $22.15 changed hands at -$0.48 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.67B. SFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.51% off its 52-week high of $29.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.21, which suggests the last value was 17.79% up since then. When we look at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SFM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Instantly SFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.99 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is -9.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFM’s forecast low is $18.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.51% over the past 6 months, a -20.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.62 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings to increase by 94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.58% per year.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares while 110.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.72%. There are 110.32% institutions holding the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.00% of the shares, roughly 13.7 million SFM shares worth $340.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 11.8 million shares worth $293.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.36 million shares estimated at $83.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $79.14 million.