Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK).

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.58 changed hands at -$0.72 or -3.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.68B. CUK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.95% off its 52-week high of $27.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.50, which suggests the last value was 53.5% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CUK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.16 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.33%, with the 5-day performance at -2.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 10.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUK’s forecast low is $17.78 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.59 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.40% per year.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 18 and December 22. The 8.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 8.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 10.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.93%. There are 10.93% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 97.34% of the shares, roughly 8.87 million CUK shares worth $206.39 million.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.28% or 1.39 million shares worth $32.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $5.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 26209.0 shares worth around $0.63 million.