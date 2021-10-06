RBLX Stock Forecast 2021: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Is Weak With A -41.93% Downside

In the last trading session, 16.09 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $72.57 changed hands at -$5.23 or -6.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.72B. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.13% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.50, which suggests the last value was 16.63% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RBLX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.07 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -6.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.42%, with the 5-day performance at -5.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -12.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $70.00 with $103.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 188.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $637.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $704.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $242.19 million and $310.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 163.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 127.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -256.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.10% per year.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.85% of Roblox Corporation shares while 80.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.55%. There are 80.34% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 36.64 million RBLX shares worth $3.3 billion.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 27.39 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 7.29 million shares estimated at $655.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $482.14 million.