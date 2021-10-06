Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 6.97 million Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $25.68 changed hands at $0.81 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.16B. PSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.99% off its 52-week high of $29.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.66, which suggests the last value was 39.02% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.31 million.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.93 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.58%, with the 5-day performance at -1.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is -3.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.72% over the past 6 months, a 95.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 36.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc. will rise 1,100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530.83 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $602.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.39% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.17% of Pure Storage Inc. shares while 82.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.54%. There are 82.14% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 32.89 million PSTG shares worth $708.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 23.51 million shares worth $506.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 12.04 million shares estimated at $259.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $145.71 million.