Performance & Trends Of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.05 changing hands around $3.87 or 4.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.88B. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.31% off its 52-week high of $134.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $77.97, which suggests the last value was 10.43% up since then. When we look at NetEase Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Analysts gave the NetEase Inc. (NTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NTES as a Hold, 29 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NetEase Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Instantly NTES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 86.90 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.15%, with the 5-day performance at -1.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is -10.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $806.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTES’s forecast low is $626.93 with $937.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -976.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -620.2% for it to hit the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.55% over the past 6 months, a 21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NetEase Inc. will rise 15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 188.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that NetEase Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.87 billion and $3.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.40%. The 2021 estimates are for NetEase Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.21% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.15 per year.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of NetEase Inc. shares while 37.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.26%. There are 37.76% institutions holding the NetEase Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 24.53 million NTES shares worth $2.83 billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 18.47 million shares worth $2.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $787.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million shares worth around $578.82 million.