Performance Report And Forecasts For Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.65 changed hands at -$0.64 or -2.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.99B. MUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.2% off its 52-week high of $28.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 73.73% up since then. When we look at Murphy Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended MUR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Murphy Oil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Instantly MUR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.57 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -2.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.54%, with the 5-day performance at 11.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 30.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MUR’s forecast low is $18.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Murphy Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.78% over the past 6 months, a 208.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Murphy Oil Corporation will rise 333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 311.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $627.95 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Murphy Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $566.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $421.87 million and $330.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 71.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Murphy Oil Corporation earnings to increase by 187.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.98% per year.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 1.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.44 per year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.03% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 83.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.33%. There are 83.01% institutions holding the Murphy Oil Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 23.16 million MUR shares worth $539.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.18% or 17.27 million shares worth $402.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 12.6 million shares estimated at $273.3 million under it, the former controlled 8.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $100.8 million.