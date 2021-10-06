PATH Stock Forecast 2021: UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Is Weak With A -67.58% Downside

In the last trading session, 5.71 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.58B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.37% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.23, which suggests the last value was 4.07% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PATH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UiPath Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.69 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -19.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $40.00 with $86.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.06% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.06 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $279.78 million.

The 2021 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to increase by 82.20%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.06% of UiPath Inc. shares while 26.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.33%. There are 26.07% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF the top institutional holder. As of May 30, 2021, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million PATH shares worth $291.07 million.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 1.04 million shares worth $83.25 million as of May 30, 2021.