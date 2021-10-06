ONDS Stock: More Upside For Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS)?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.91 changing hands around $0.64 or 6.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.89M. ONDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.45% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.69, which suggests the last value was 42.58% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 516.78K.

Analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.76 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -3.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 20.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONDS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ondas Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.24% over the past 6 months, a 39.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $890k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ondas Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.72 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,817.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.98% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares while 18.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.58%. There are 18.07% institutions holding the Ondas Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million ONDS shares worth $7.64 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 0.95 million shares worth $7.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $5.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.05 million.