Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.12 changed hands at -$1.2 or -1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.70B. NTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.19% off its 52-week high of $68.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.79, which suggests the last value was 43.7% up since then. When we look at Nutrien Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NTR as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 68.59 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.86%, with the 5-day performance at 3.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 11.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTR’s forecast low is $58.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutrien Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.86% over the past 6 months, a 177.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.99 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nutrien Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $7.77 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Nutrien Ltd. earnings to decrease by -52.60%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 2.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.63 per year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Nutrien Ltd. shares while 69.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.42%. There are 69.24% institutions holding the Nutrien Ltd. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 30.84 million NTR shares worth $1.66 billion.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 19.96 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 9.58 million shares estimated at $528.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $492.07 million.