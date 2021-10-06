Nucor Corporation Is Forecast To Drop -50.54% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.33 changed hands at -$4.37 or -4.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.24B. NUE’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.55% off its 52-week high of $128.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.00, which suggests the last value was 51.24% up since then. When we look at Nucor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Analysts gave the Nucor Corporation (NUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NUE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nucor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Instantly NUE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 101.74 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.56%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is -13.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUE’s forecast low is $100.00 with $142.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nucor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.67% over the past 6 months, a 537.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nucor Corporation will rise 961.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 430.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.06 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nucor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $9.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.93 billion and $5.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Nucor Corporation earnings to decrease by -42.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.94% per year.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25. The 1.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Nucor Corporation shares while 82.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.75%. There are 82.33% institutions holding the Nucor Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.71% of the shares, roughly 37.34 million NUE shares worth $3.58 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 28.21 million shares worth $2.71 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.87 million shares estimated at $1.03 billion under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $810.81 million.