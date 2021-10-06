Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.47. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $18.50 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.31B. MGYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -6.0% off its 52-week high of $19.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 77.89% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MGY as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.61 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -2.43% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 168.56%, with the 5-day performance at 5.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 19.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MGYâ€™s forecast low is $14.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -35.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 58.40% over the past 6 months, a 10,050.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise 900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 293.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272.06 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $274.34 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126.44 million and $149.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 10750.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.82% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 106.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.68%. There are 106.12% institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 23.0 million MGY shares worth $359.56 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.60% or 18.59 million shares worth $290.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 4.47 million shares estimated at $51.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $64.24 million.