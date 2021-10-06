Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) Shares Inclined By 1.75% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.56 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.57B. MIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.35% off its 52-week high of $40.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.81, which suggests the last value was 56.09% up since then. When we look at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) trade information

Instantly MIC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.70 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is 1.75% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIC’s forecast low is $43.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation will rise 255.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $245.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $266.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation earnings to decrease by -829.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.80% per year.

MIC Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares while 90.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.62%. There are 90.31% institutions holding the Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 14.1 million MIC shares worth $448.52 million.

Eminence Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 7.05 million shares worth $224.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $67.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $63.06 million.