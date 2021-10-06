Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.68 million Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.99 changed hands at $1.41 or 5.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.57B. LI’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.73% off its 52-week high of $47.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.98, which suggests the last value was 40.79% up since then. When we look at Li Auto Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.38 million.

Analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Li Auto Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.31 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 5.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.38%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -10.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $269.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LI’s forecast low is $149.06 with $400.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1385.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -452.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Li Auto Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.41% over the past 6 months, a -270.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li Auto Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 150.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Li Auto Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $386.13 million and $639.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 178.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Li Auto Inc. earnings to increase by 77.10%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 26.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Li Auto Inc. shares while 15.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.88%. There are 15.86% institutions holding the Li Auto Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 14.8 million LI shares worth $370.09 million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 12.79 million shares worth $319.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $61.98 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $38.58 million.