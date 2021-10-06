Let’s Jump Into The Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $80.37 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.99B. BAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.89% off its 52-week high of $88.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.12, which suggests the last value was 9.02% up since then. When we look at Baxter International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the Baxter International Inc. (BAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BAX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baxter International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Instantly BAX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 82.53 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is -2.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BAX’s forecast low is $82.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baxter International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.52% over the past 6 months, a 14.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baxter International Inc. will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Baxter International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.83 billion and $3.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Baxter International Inc. earnings to increase by 37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.57% per year.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Baxter International Inc. shares while 88.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.98%. There are 88.82% institutions holding the Baxter International Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 51.33 million BAX shares worth $4.13 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 38.94 million shares worth $3.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.59 million shares estimated at $1.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 14.2 million shares worth around $1.14 billion.