Is Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $19.61 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.71B. MFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.46% off its 52-week high of $22.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.13, which suggests the last value was 33.04% up since then. When we look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Analysts gave the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MFC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Instantly MFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.73 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MFC’s forecast low is $21.26 with $28.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Manulife Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.51% over the past 6 months, a 27.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Manulife Financial Corporation will rise 19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.42 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Manulife Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $9.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.67 billion and $13.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Manulife Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 6.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.82% per year.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 4.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.89. It is important to note, however, that the 4.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.08 per year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares while 56.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.00%. There are 56.99% institutions holding the Manulife Financial Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.65% of the shares, roughly 148.62 million MFC shares worth $2.93 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 104.18 million shares worth $2.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. With 24.17 million shares estimated at $528.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 21.18 million shares worth around $417.15 million.