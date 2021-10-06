Is Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.59 changing hands around $0.52 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.53B. CFX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.78% off its 52-week high of $50.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.45, which suggests the last value was 44.42% up since then. When we look at Colfax Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Colfax Corporation (CFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CFX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Colfax Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) trade information

Instantly CFX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.91 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is -3.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CFX’s forecast low is $43.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Colfax Corporation (CFX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Colfax Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.37% over the past 6 months, a 56.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colfax Corporation will rise 31.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $962.79 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Colfax Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.01 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Colfax Corporation earnings to increase by 532.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.50% per year.

CFX Dividends

Colfax Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.06% of Colfax Corporation shares while 99.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.31%. There are 99.65% institutions holding the Colfax Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.46% of the shares, roughly 17.74 million CFX shares worth $812.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 10.6 million shares worth $485.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.75 million shares estimated at $400.66 million under it, the former controlled 6.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $148.61 million.