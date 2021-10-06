Is Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 7.67 million Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around $0.27 or 10.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.61M. ACER’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.29% off its 52-week high of $5.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.37K.

Analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Instantly ACER is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 10.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is -6.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACER’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -262.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -262.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acer Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.44% over the past 6 months, a 56.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acer Therapeutics Inc. will rise 43.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 29.40%.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.34% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares while 30.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.79%. There are 30.30% institutions holding the Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million ACER shares worth $2.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.17% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 97290.0 shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 68311.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.