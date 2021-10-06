Investor Confidence Inclines As Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Shares Gain $0.06

In the latest trading session, 3.7 million Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.06 or 4.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.57M. IPDN’s current price is a discount, trading about -286.11% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 36.81% up since then. When we look at Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 607.24K.

Analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IPDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.72%, with the 5-day performance at 2.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 3.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IPDN’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Professional Diversity Network Inc. earnings to increase by 13.50%.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.58% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares while 1.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.46%. There are 1.81% institutions holding the Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 73847.0 IPDN shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 40910.0 shares worth $65865.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 73847.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 32999.0 shares worth around $45868.0.