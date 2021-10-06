Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.49 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.06B. INSM’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.54% off its 52-week high of $45.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was 16.95% up since then. When we look at Insmed Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.63K.

Analysts gave the Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INSM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Insmed Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Instantly INSM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.85 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.28%, with the 5-day performance at 1.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is -6.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INSM’s forecast low is $43.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Insmed Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.42% over the past 6 months, a -18.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Insmed Incorporated will fall -30.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.21 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Insmed Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $56.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.07 million and $41.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Insmed Incorporated earnings to decrease by -0.20%.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Insmed Incorporated shares while 95.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.98%. There are 95.70% institutions holding the Insmed Incorporated stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.92% of the shares, roughly 11.3 million INSM shares worth $384.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.36% or 9.69 million shares worth $329.89 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $98.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $92.0 million.