How Will Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.8 million Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $6.74 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.55B. SBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.17% off its 52-week high of $9.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.76, which suggests the last value was 14.54% up since then. When we look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SBS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.44 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.83%, with the 5-day performance at -3.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is -2.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBS’s forecast low is $9.45 with $13.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings to decrease by -71.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.71% per year.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 1.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares while 15.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.65%. There are 15.65% institutions holding the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock share, with Impax Asset Management Group Plc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 29.66 million SBS shares worth $219.49 million.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 6.37 million shares worth $47.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF. With 2.93 million shares estimated at $20.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $14.13 million.