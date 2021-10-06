Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.19 changing hands around $0.26 or 1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.31B. TWNK’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.11% off its 52-week high of $18.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.39, which suggests the last value was 31.89% up since then. When we look at Hostess Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.92K.

Analysts gave the Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TWNK as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hostess Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) trade information

Instantly TWNK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.43 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.47%, with the 5-day performance at 3.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is 10.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TWNK’s forecast low is $17.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hostess Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.31% over the past 6 months, a 12.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hostess Brands Inc. will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $277.77 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hostess Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $272.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260.86 million and $256.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Hostess Brands Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.27% per year.

TWNK Dividends

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Hostess Brands Inc. shares while 121.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.08%. There are 121.58% institutions holding the Hostess Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 12.76 million TWNK shares worth $206.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 11.83 million shares worth $191.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. With 6.59 million shares estimated at $106.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $82.0 million.