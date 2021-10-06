Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.42 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.22B. HOLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.7% off its 52-week high of $85.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.10, which suggests the last value was 14.65% up since then. When we look at Hologic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the Hologic Inc. (HOLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HOLX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hologic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) trade information

Instantly HOLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 75.49 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.46%, with the 5-day performance at -3.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is -12.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOLX’s forecast low is $75.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hologic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.55% over the past 6 months, a 94.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hologic Inc. will fall -52.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hologic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $991.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Hologic Inc. earnings to increase by 671.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.10% per year.

HOLX Dividends

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Hologic Inc. shares while 96.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.43%. There are 96.84% institutions holding the Hologic Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 37.52 million HOLX shares worth $2.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.03% or 27.95 million shares worth $1.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.33 million shares estimated at $889.7 million under it, the former controlled 5.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 7.24 million shares worth around $483.01 million.