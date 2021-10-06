Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.60% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.23 changed hands at -$0.22 or -2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.17B. ERF’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.83% off its 52-week high of $8.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 79.34% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ERF as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.71 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 169.97%, with the 5-day performance at 7.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 37.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ERF’s forecast low is $7.89 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.45% over the past 6 months, a 828.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to decrease by -269.60%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08. The 1.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 59.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.93%. There are 59.73% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.65% of the shares, roughly 17.09 million ERF shares worth $122.85 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 9.32 million shares worth $67.01 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $16.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $12.19 million.