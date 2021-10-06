Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.72 million Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $4.42 changed hands at $0.52 or 13.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.71M. EEIQâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -696.38% off its 52-week high of $35.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 34.16% up since then. When we look at Elite Education Group International Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Instantly EEIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -49.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.58 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 13.33% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.50%, with the 5-day performance at -49.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 14.81% up.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Elite Education Group International Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $3.22 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Elite Education Group International Limited earnings to decrease by -50.80%.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 13.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.06% of Elite Education Group International Limited shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.78%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Elite Education Group International Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 15692.0 EEIQ shares worth $80970.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 12108.0 shares worth $62477.0 as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 1797.0 shares estimated at $6990.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.