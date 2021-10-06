Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.51. With the company’s per share price at $14.47 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. DBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.53% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 70.21% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DBI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Designer Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.62 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 1.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.15%, with the 5-day performance at -6.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is 4.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBI’s forecast low is $16.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.92% over the past 6 months, a 129.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 41.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc. will rise 284.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $879.21 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Designer Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $793.61 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc. earnings to decrease by -634.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 07 and December 13.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.98% of Designer Brands Inc. shares while 87.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.95%. There are 87.19% institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.35% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million DBI shares worth $165.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.27% or 6.69 million shares worth $110.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $66.08 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $35.3 million.