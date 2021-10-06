Constellation Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: STZ) Stock Could Appreciate By -41.06%

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $212.68 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.30B. STZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.08% off its 52-week high of $244.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $160.63, which suggests the last value was 24.47% up since then. When we look at Constellation Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended STZ as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Constellation Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) trade information

Instantly STZ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 217.25 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $264.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STZ’s forecast low is $225.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Constellation Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.31% over the past 6 months, a 0.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Constellation Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $2.25 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Constellation Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 0.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.51% per year.

STZ Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 06. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.30 per year.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.53% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares while 82.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.54%. There are 82.63% institutions holding the Constellation Brands Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.48% of the shares, roughly 12.58 million STZ shares worth $2.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 11.52 million shares worth $2.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.56 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $820.8 million.