Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 4.01 million Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $62.71 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.13B. CNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.54% off its 52-week high of $75.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.16, which suggests the last value was 8.85% up since then. When we look at Centene Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Analysts gave the Centene Corporation (CNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CNC as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centene Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 64.34 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.46%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is -2.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNC’s forecast low is $67.00 with $93.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centene Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.14% over the past 6 months, a 2.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centene Corporation will fall -2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.56 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Centene Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $31.66 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Centene Corporation earnings to decrease by -0.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.98% per year.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Centene Corporation shares while 93.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.00%. There are 93.88% institutions holding the Centene Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.59% of the shares, roughly 61.7 million CNC shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 44.44 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.78 million shares estimated at $1.07 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 16.39 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.