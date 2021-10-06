BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.08 changing hands around $0.23 or 3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.75M. BTCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -432.89% off its 52-week high of $32.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 81.91% up since then. When we look at BTCS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 119.09K.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 207.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is -27.96% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11160.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTCS’s forecast low is $11160.00 with $11160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -183452.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -183452.63% for it to hit the projected low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for BTCS Inc. earnings to increase by 21.60%.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.25% of BTCS Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.