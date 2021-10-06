BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $63.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.84 changed hands at -$0.97 or -1.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.67B. BBL’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.52% off its 52-week high of $68.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.88, which suggests the last value was 24.0% up since then. When we look at BHP Group’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Analysts gave the BHP Group (BBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BHP Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) trade information

Instantly BBL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 51.42 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.19%, with the 5-day performance at 2.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is -14.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.53, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBL’s forecast low is $36.05 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.67% for it to hit the projected low.

BHP Group (BBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BHP Group share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.98% over the past 6 months, a 7.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.20%. The 2021 estimates are for BHP Group earnings to increase by 42.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.00% per year.

BBL Dividends

BHP Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 6.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of BHP Group shares while 5.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.13%. There are 5.13% institutions holding the BHP Group stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million BBL shares worth $453.02 million.

Farallon Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 6.2 million shares worth $370.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $49.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $47.13 million.