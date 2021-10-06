Are Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.77 changed hands at -$0.61 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.28B. RIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.79% off its 52-week high of $93.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.65, which suggests the last value was 18.43% up since then. When we look at Rio Tinto Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RIO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rio Tinto Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 67.64 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -12.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIO’s forecast low is $77.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rio Tinto Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.22% over the past 6 months, a 75.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Rio Tinto Group earnings to increase by 23.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.50% per year.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November. The 10.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.85. It is important to note, however, that the 10.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.50 per year.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares while 8.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.59%. There are 8.59% institutions holding the Rio Tinto Group stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.04% of the shares, roughly 12.93 million RIO shares worth $1.08 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 12.13 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. With 5.99 million shares estimated at $502.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $217.38 million.