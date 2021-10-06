Are DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $261.58 changing hands around $5.38 or 2.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.33B. DOCU’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.33% off its 52-week high of $314.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $179.49, which suggests the last value was 31.38% up since then. When we look at DocuSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DOCU as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DocuSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 264.28 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 added 2.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.25%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -17.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $323.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DOCU’s forecast low is $166.00 with $389.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.54% for it to hit the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DocuSign Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.54% over the past 6 months, a 91.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DocuSign Inc. will rise 109.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530.63 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that DocuSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $573.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.50%. The 2021 estimates are for DocuSign Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 06.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.23% of DocuSign Inc. shares while 79.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.87%. There are 79.06% institutions holding the DocuSign Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 16.95 million DOCU shares worth $4.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 11.24 million shares worth $3.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $805.74 million.