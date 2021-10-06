Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $6.07 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $297.13M. ACTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.75% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.06, which suggests the last value was 49.59% up since then. When we look at Acacia Research Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.80K.

Analysts gave the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACTG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acacia Research Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

Instantly ACTG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.32 on Tuesday, 10/05/21 subtracted -3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.06%, with the 5-day performance at -10.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is -7.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACTG’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acacia Research Corporation will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Acacia Research Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.47 million and $4.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -80.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Acacia Research Corporation earnings to increase by 549.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ACTG Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.80% of Acacia Research Corporation shares while 68.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.83%. There are 68.14% institutions holding the Acacia Research Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.12% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million ACTG shares worth $20.2 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 2.59 million shares worth $17.24 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $14.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $12.78 million.