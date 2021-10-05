Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 27.66 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $478.20M. ZOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -449.06% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 88.68% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.90 million.

Analysts gave the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 130.05%, with the 5-day performance at -1.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -15.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 100.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZOM’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -126.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 75.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.61% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 15.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.00%. There are 15.58% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 39.34% of the shares, roughly 42.5 million ZOM shares worth $35.39 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.00% or 18.37 million shares worth $15.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 26.18 million shares estimated at $21.8 million under it, the former controlled 24.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.77% of the shares, roughly 13.8 million shares worth around $11.49 million.