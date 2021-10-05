Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 62.79 million Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $31.50 changed hands at $15.9 or 101.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. XENE’s last price was a premium, traded about 30.35% off its 52-week high of $21.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 70.41% up since then. When we look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.55K.

Analysts gave the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XENE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

Instantly XENE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 99.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.35 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 101.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.81%, with the 5-day performance at 99.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is 61.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XENE’s forecast low is $34.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.66% over the past 6 months, a -107.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.59 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.06 million and $5.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 47.40%.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 01.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.30% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 87.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.64%. There are 87.75% institutions holding the Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million XENE shares worth $67.96 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 3.07 million shares worth $57.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $37.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $27.74 million.