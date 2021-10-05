Will McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $482.15M. MUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.02% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 12.62% up since then. When we look at McEwen Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MUX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. McEwen Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is -6.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MUX’s forecast low is $1.75 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.9% for it to hit the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the McEwen Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.64% over the past 6 months, a 58.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for McEwen Mining Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.27 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that McEwen Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $42.52 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.90%. The 2021 estimates are for McEwen Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -128.70%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.22% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares while 31.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.95%. There are 31.04% institutions holding the McEwen Mining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 24.26 million MUX shares worth $33.48 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 13.74 million shares worth $18.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 21.53 million shares estimated at $24.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 11.23 million shares worth around $12.91 million.