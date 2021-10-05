Why Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021 – Marketing Sentinel
Why Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Stock ...

Why Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.87 million Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.56 changing hands around $1.26 or 20.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14B. ZETA’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.87% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the last value was 30.29% up since then. When we look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.12K.

Analysts gave the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZETA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.13%, with the 5-day performance at 8.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is -11.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZETA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $16.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.85 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $116.26 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -30.60%.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.30% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares while 25.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.13%.

