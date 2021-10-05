Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.09 changing hands around $0.35 or 6.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $504.42M. VIST’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.61% off its 52-week high of $5.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 69.46% up since then. When we look at Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.63K.

Analysts gave the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VIST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Instantly VIST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.05 on Monday, 10/04/21 added 6.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 124.22%, with the 5-day performance at 25.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 25.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIST’s forecast low is $5.96 with $18.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 114.98% over the past 6 months, a 152.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 142.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 178.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $159.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.86 million and $79.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 135.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 139.80%.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.40% of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 15.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.62%. There are 15.94% institutions holding the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million VIST shares worth $12.85 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 1.74 million shares worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and Parametric Emerging Markets Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parametric Emerging Markets Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 48000.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.