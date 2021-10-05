Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.04 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.63B. VIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -314.25% off its 52-week high of $141.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.31, which suggests the last value was 25.65% up since then. When we look at Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.45K.

Analysts gave the Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VIR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Instantly VIR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.68 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.11%, with the 5-day performance at -24.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is -31.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIR’s forecast low is $29.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -296.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vir Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.50% over the past 6 months, a 51.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vir Biotechnology Inc. will rise 62.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 448.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $105.13 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $148.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19 million and $1.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 453.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8,448.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Vir Biotechnology Inc. earnings to increase by 56.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.05% of Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares while 78.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.39%. There are 78.59% institutions holding the Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.39% of the shares, roughly 22.62 million VIR shares worth $1.16 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 11.82 million shares worth $606.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 5.43 million shares estimated at $278.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $113.08 million.