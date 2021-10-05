ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) : Investors Should Not Dump TBLT Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.80M. TBLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -256.0% off its 52-week high of $1.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Monday, 10/04/21 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.42%, with the 5-day performance at -2.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -13.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.66 million and $12.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 67.00%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 09.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares while 6.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.42%. There are 6.41% institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million TBLT shares worth $2.89 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.63 million.